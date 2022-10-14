Northern Oil and Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.7% Upside

Northern Oil and Gas found using ticker (NOG) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 66 and 30 with a mean TP of 47.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.21 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 51.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30.1 and the 200 day moving average is 27.38. The company has a market cap of $2,625m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.northernoil.com

The potential market cap would be $3,982m based on the market concensus.

Northern Oil and Gas, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.