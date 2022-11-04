Northern Oil and Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.9% Upside

Northern Oil and Gas with ticker code (NOG) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 66 and 30 with a mean TP of 49.67. Now with the previous closing price of 33.36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 48.9%. The day 50 moving average is 31.51 and the 200 day moving average is 28.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,671m. Find out more information at: https://www.northernoil.com

The potential market cap would be $3,977m based on the market concensus.

Northern Oil and Gas, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.