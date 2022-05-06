Northern Oil and Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.4% Upside

Northern Oil and Gas with ticker code (NOG) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57 and 30 and has a mean target at 41.17. With the stocks previous close at 27.94 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 47.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.72 while the 200 day moving average is 22.28. The company has a market cap of $2,108m. Find out more information at: https://www.northernoil.com

The potential market cap would be $3,106m based on the market concensus.

Northern Oil and Gas, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.