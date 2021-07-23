Northern Oil and Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.4% Upside

Northern Oil and Gas with ticker code (NOG) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 33 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 23.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.77 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 42.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.62. The company has a market cap of $1,117m. Find out more information at: http://www.northernoil.com

Northern Oil and Gas, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. As of December 31, 2020, it owned working interests in 6,640 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 122,632 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.