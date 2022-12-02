Northern Oil and Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.9% Upside

Northern Oil and Gas found using ticker (NOG) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 66 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 51.62. Now with the previous closing price of 36.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 41.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 33.25 and the 200 day moving average is 29.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,011m. Find out more information at: https://www.northernoil.com

The potential market cap would be $4,271m based on the market concensus.

Northern Oil and Gas, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.