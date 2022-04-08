Northern Oil and Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.2% Upside

Northern Oil and Gas found using ticker (NOG) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 57 and 27 and has a mean target at 38.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 41.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.56. The market cap for the company is $2,231m. Company Website: https://www.northernoil.com

The potential market cap would be $3,150m based on the market concensus.

Northern Oil and Gas, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.