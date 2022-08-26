Northern Oil and Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.6% Upside

Northern Oil and Gas with ticker code (NOG) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 63 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 44.91. Now with the previous closing price of 32.41 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 38.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.4 while the 200 day moving average is 25.73. The market cap for the company is $2,499m. Find out more information at: https://www.northernoil.com

The potential market cap would be $3,463m based on the market concensus.

Northern Oil and Gas, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.