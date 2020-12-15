Northern Oil and Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.7% Upside

Northern Oil and Gas with ticker code (NOG) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 12.38. With the stocks previous close at 9.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 35.7%. The 50 day MA is 5.69 while the 200 day moving average is 6.96. The company has a market cap of $385m. Visit the company website at: http://www.northernoil.com

Northern Oil and Gas, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. As of December 31, 2019, it owned working interests in 6,156 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 163.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.