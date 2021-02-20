Twitter
Northern Oil and Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Northern Oil and Gas with ticker code (NOG) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 16.1. Now with the previous closing price of 11.92 this would imply there is a potential upside of 35.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.83 and the 200 day MA is 7.43. The company has a market cap of $665m. Company Website: http://www.northernoil.com

Northern Oil and Gas, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. As of December 31, 2019, it owned working interests in 6,156 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 163.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Disclaimer

