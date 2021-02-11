Northern Oil and Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.1% Upside

Northern Oil and Gas with ticker code (NOG) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 16.1. Now with the previous closing price of 12.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 34.1%. The day 50 moving average is 10.42 and the 200 day MA is 7.3. The market cap for the company is $755m. Find out more information at: http://www.northernoil.com

Northern Oil and Gas, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. As of December 31, 2019, it owned working interests in 6,156 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 163.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.