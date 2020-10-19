Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 129.4% Upside

Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. with ticker code (NAK) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.5 and 2.5 and has a mean target at 2.5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.09 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 129.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.07 while the 200 day moving average is 1.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $528m. Visit the company website at: http://www.northerndynastyminerals.com

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

