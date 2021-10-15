Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 456.8% Upside

Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. found using ticker (NAK) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.79 and 1.11 with a mean TP of 2.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.44 this would imply there is a potential upside of 456.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.45 while the 200 day moving average is 0.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $235m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.northerndynastyminerals.com

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.