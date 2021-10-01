Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 440.0% Upside

Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. with ticker code (NAK) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.76 and 1.1 with a mean TP of 2.43. With the stocks previous close at 0.45 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 440.0%. The 50 day MA is 0.44 and the 200 day moving average is 0.52. The market cap for the company is $243m. Company Website: http://www.northerndynastyminerals.com

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.