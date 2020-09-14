Northeast Bank – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.7% Upside

Northeast Bank found using ticker (NBN) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 23 calculating the mean target price we have 23. With the stocks previous close at 18.6 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.63 and the 200 day moving average is 15.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $159m. Company Website: http://www.northeastbank.com

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company’s deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, cash management, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. It operates a network of 10 branches. Northeast Bank was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn