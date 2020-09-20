Northeast Bank – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.5% Upside

Northeast Bank with ticker code (NBN) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 23 and 23 with the average target price sitting at 23. Now with the previous closing price of 19.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.5%. The 50 day MA is 18.97 and the 200 day MA is 15.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $157m. Company Website: http://www.northeastbank.com

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company’s deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, cash management, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. It operates a network of 10 branches. Northeast Bank was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.

