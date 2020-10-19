Northeast Bank – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.4% Upside

Northeast Bank found using ticker (NBN) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 23 with the average target price sitting at 23. With the stocks previous close at 19.26 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.4%. The 50 day MA is 18.85 while the 200 day moving average is 16.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $156m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.northeastbank.com

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company’s deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, cash management, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit and credit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. It operates a network of nine branches in Western, Central, and Southern Maine. Northeast Bank was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

