Northeast Bank – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

Northeast Bank found using ticker (NBN) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 23 and 23 calculating the average target price we see 23. Now with the previous closing price of 20.15 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.94. The market cap for the company is $166m. Find out more information at: http://www.northeastbank.com

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company’s deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, cash management, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit and credit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. It operates a network of nine branches in Western, Central, and Southern Maine. Northeast Bank was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

