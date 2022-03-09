Northbridge Industrial Services buys back 120,000 shares

Further to its announcement of 3 March 2022, Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI), the industrial services and rental company, announces that on 8 March 2022 it purchased a total of 120,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) via the Company’s broker, Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited (“Shore Capital Stockbrokers”), as detailed below. The repurchased Ordinary Shares will be held in treasury.

Date of purchase: 8 March 2022 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 120,000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 160.5 Highest price paid per share (pence): 160.5 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 160.5

These purchases complete the Company’s Share Buyback Programme as announced on 3 March 2022.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Shore Capital Stockbrokers as part of the Company’s share buyback programme.

Individual transactions:

Transaction date and time Number of Ordinary Shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Trading venue 8 March 20228.58 a.m. 50,000 160.5 LSE 8 March 202210.24 a.m. 68,000 160.5 LSE 8 March 202211.10 a.m. 2,000 160.5 LSE

Following settlement of the above transaction, the Company’s issued share capital will comprise 29,345,439 Ordinary Shares, including 830,150 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

Therefore, the figure of 28,515,289 Ordinary Shares should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. On publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc hires and sells specialist industrial equipment. With offices or agents in the UK, USA, The Middle East, Belgium, Germany, France, Singapore, China and South Korea, Northbridge has a global customer base. This includes utility companies, renewables, the oil and gas sector, data centres, shipping, banking, mining, construction and the public sector. The product range includes loadbanks, transformers, and drilling tools. Northbridge was admitted to AIM in 2006 since when it has grown by providing a high level of service, responsiveness and flexibility to customers.