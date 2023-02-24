North American Construction Gro – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.2% Upside

North American Construction Gro with ticker code (NOA) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23.64 and 17.36 calculating the mean target price we have 20.01. Now with the previous closing price of 15.98 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.2%. The 50 day MA is 14.3 while the 200 day moving average is 12.38. The company has a market capitalisation of $430m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://nacg.ca

The potential market cap would be $538m based on the market concensus.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a heavy equipment fleet of 637 units. It serves resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. North American Construction Group Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.