North American Construction Gro – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.2% Upside

North American Construction Gro with ticker code (NOA) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23.45 and 17.22 and has a mean target at 19.84. With the stocks previous close at 16.93 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.2%. The day 50 moving average is 14.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.51. The market cap for the company is $455m. Visit the company website at: https://nacg.ca

The potential market cap would be $533m based on the market concensus.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a heavy equipment fleet of 637 units. It serves resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. North American Construction Group Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.