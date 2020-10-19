North American Construction Gro – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.0% Upside

North American Construction Gro found using ticker (NOA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7.64 and 7.64 calculating the mean target price we have 7.64. Now with the previous closing price of 6.53 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.73 and the 200 day MA is 6.19. The market cap for the company is $191m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nacg.ca

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company’s Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services. Its Equipment Maintenance Services division provides fuel and lube servicing, portable steaming, equipment inspections, parts and component supply, major overhauls and equipment refurbishment, onsite haul truck brake testing, onsite maintenance support, under carriage rebuild, machining, hose manufacturing, and technical support services, as well as welding, fabrication/repairs, weld certification, and inspection services. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a heavy equipment fleet of 686 units. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

