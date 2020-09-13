North American Construction Gro – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

North American Construction Gro with ticker code (NOA) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7.64 and 7.64 with a mean TP of 7.64. Now with the previous closing price of 6.7 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.0%. The 50 day MA is 6.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $196m. Find out more information at: http://www.nacg.ca

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company’s Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services. Its Equipment Maintenance Services division provides fuel and lube servicing, portable steaming, equipment inspections, parts and component supply, major overhauls and equipment refurbishment, onsite haul truck brake testing, onsite maintenance support, under carriage rebuild, machining, hose manufacturing, and technical support services, as well as welding, fabrication/repairs, weld certification, and inspection services. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a heavy equipment fleet of 686 units. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

