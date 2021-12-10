North American Construction Gro – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.5% Upside

North American Construction Gro found using ticker (NOA) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22.13 and 18.18 and has a mean target at 20.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.55 this would imply there is a potential upside of 43.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.58 and the 200 day moving average is 13.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $415m. Find out more information at: https://www.nacg.ca

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company’s Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services. Its Equipment Maintenance Services division provides fuel and lube servicing, portable steaming, equipment inspections, parts and component supply, major overhauls and equipment refurbishment, onsite haul truck brake testing, onsite maintenance support, under carriage rebuild, machining, hose manufacturing, and technical support services, as well as welding, fabrication/repairs, weld certification, and inspection services. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a heavy equipment fleet of 626 units. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.