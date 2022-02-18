North American Construction Gro – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.4% Upside

North American Construction Gro with ticker code (NOA) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23.63 and 17.33 with a mean TP of 20.87. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.08 this indicates there is a potential upside of 38.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.71. The company has a market cap of $447m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://nacg.ca

The potential market cap would be $618m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company’s Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services. Its Equipment Maintenance Services division provides fuel and lube servicing, portable steaming, equipment inspections, parts and component supply, major overhauls and equipment refurbishment, onsite haul truck brake testing, onsite maintenance support, under carriage rebuild, machining, hose manufacturing, and technical support services, as well as welding, fabrication/repairs, weld certification, and inspection services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a heavy equipment fleet of 632 units. It serves resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. North American Construction Group Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.