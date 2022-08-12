Twitter
North American Construction Gro – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.4% Upside

North American Construction Gro found using ticker (NOA) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19.57 and 13.7 with the average target price sitting at 16.49. Now with the previous closing price of 12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 37.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.65 and the 200 day moving average is 13.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $327m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://nacg.ca

The potential market cap would be $449m based on the market concensus.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company’s Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services. Its Equipment Maintenance Services division provides fuel and lube servicing, portable steaming, equipment inspections, parts and component supply, major overhauls and equipment refurbishment, onsite haul truck brake testing, onsite maintenance support, under carriage rebuild, machining, hose manufacturing, and technical support services, as well as welding, fabrication/repairs, weld certification, and inspection services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a heavy equipment fleet of 632 units. It serves resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. North American Construction Group Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

