North American Construction Gro – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.1% Upside

North American Construction Gro with ticker code (NOA) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18.48 and 13.68 with a mean TP of 16.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.1%. The day 50 moving average is 11.12 and the 200 day moving average is 12.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $350m. Visit the company website at: https://nacg.ca

The potential market cap would be $446m based on the market concensus.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company’s Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services. Its Equipment Maintenance Services division provides fuel and lube servicing, portable steaming, equipment inspections, parts and component supply, major overhauls and equipment refurbishment, onsite haul truck brake testing, onsite maintenance support, under carriage rebuild, machining, hose manufacturing, and technical support services, as well as welding, fabrication/repairs, weld certification, and inspection services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a heavy equipment fleet of 632 units. It serves resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. North American Construction Group Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.