Norfolk Southern Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

Norfolk Southern Corporation found using ticker (NSC) now have 24 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 286 and 134 calculating the average target price we see 231.42. With the stocks previous close at 215.87 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.2%. The day 50 moving average is 215.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 189.46. The company has a market cap of $54,226m. Find out more information at: http://www.norfolksouthern.com

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports; and provides commuter passenger services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Norfolk Southern Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Norfolk, Virginia.

