Norfolk Southern Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.0% Upside

Norfolk Southern Corporation found using ticker (NSC) now have 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 289 and 177 calculating the average target price we see 250.76. Given that the stocks previous close was at 221.99 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.0%. The day 50 moving average is 246.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 239.16. The company has a market cap of $50,991m. Visit the company website at: https://www.norfolksouthern.com

The potential market cap would be $57,600m based on the market concensus.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports; provides commuter rail passenger transportation services; and operates an intermodal network. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 19,100 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Norfolk Southern Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.