Norfolk Southern Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.9% Downside

Norfolk Southern Corporation with ticker code (NSC) now have 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 266 and 132 calculating the mean target price we have 209.14. Now with the previous closing price of 213.17 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.9%. The day 50 moving average is 204.7 and the 200 day MA is 176.47. The company has a market cap of $55,499m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.norfolksouthern.com

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports; and provides commuter passenger services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Norfolk Southern Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Norfolk, Virginia.

