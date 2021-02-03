Norfolk Southern Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.4% Upside

Norfolk Southern Corporation with ticker code (NSC) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 293 and 135 calculating the mean target price we have 258.96. With the stocks previous close at 236.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.4%. The 50 day MA is 240.64 and the 200 day MA is 221.89. The market cap for the company is $60,480m. Visit the company website at: http://www.norfolksouthern.com

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports; and provides commuter passenger services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Norfolk Southern Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Norfolk, Virginia.