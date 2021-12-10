Norfolk Southern Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.3% Upside

Norfolk Southern Corporation found using ticker (NSC) now have 24 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 335 and 200 and has a mean target at 301.79. Now with the previous closing price of 286.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.3%. The day 50 moving average is 274.65 and the 200 day moving average is 267.79. The company has a market cap of $69,828m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.norfolksouthern.com

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports; and provides commuter passenger services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 19,300 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Norfolk Southern Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.