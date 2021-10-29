Norfolk Southern Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

Norfolk Southern Corporation with ticker code (NSC) now have 24 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 335 and 175 with the average target price sitting at 299.29. Now with the previous closing price of 287.06 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.3%. The day 50 moving average is 259.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 266.61. The company has a market capitalisation of $71,341m. Visit the company website at: http://www.norfolksouthern.com

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports; and provides commuter passenger services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 19,300 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Norfolk Southern Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Norfolk, Virginia.