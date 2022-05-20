Norfolk Southern Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.8% Upside

Norfolk Southern Corporation with ticker code (NSC) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 350 and 197 calculating the mean target price we have 303.65. Given that the stocks previous close was at 237.57 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.8%. The 50 day MA is 263.18 while the 200 day moving average is 269.05. The company has a market cap of $54,347m. Company Website: https://www.norfolksouthern.com

The potential market cap would be $69,464m based on the market concensus.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports; and provides commuter rail passenger transportation services and operates an intermodal network. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated approximately 19,300 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Norfolk Southern Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.