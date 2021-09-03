Norfolk Southern Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

Norfolk Southern Corporation found using ticker (NSC) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 327 and 175 with a mean TP of 292.78. Now with the previous closing price of 252.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 260.45 and the 200 day moving average is 267.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $62,652m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.norfolksouthern.com

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports; and provides commuter passenger services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 19,300 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Norfolk Southern Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Norfolk, Virginia.