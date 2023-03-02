Nordstrom – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.0% Downside

Nordstrom with ticker code (JWN) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 12 with a mean TP of 18.5. Now with the previous closing price of 19.48 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.87 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.67. The market cap for the company is $3,042m. Visit the company website at: https://press.nordstrom.com

The potential market cap would be $2,889m based on the market concensus.

Nordstrom, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques. Nordstrom was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.