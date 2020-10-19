Nordstrom – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.3% Upside

Nordstrom with ticker code (JWN) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 11 and has a mean target at 17.94. Now with the previous closing price of 13.46 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.3%. The 50 day MA is 13.88 while the 200 day moving average is 16.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,032m. Find out more information at: http://shop.nordstrom.com

Nordstrom, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals. As of May 5, 2020, the company operated operates 378 stores in 40 states, including 116 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 247 Nordstrom Rack stores; 3 Jeffrey boutiques; 2 clearance stores; 5 Trunk Club clubhouses; and 5 Nordstrom Local service hubs. Nordstrom was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn