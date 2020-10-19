Nordstrom – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.3% Upside

Don't Miss
19th October 2020

Nordstrom with ticker code (JWN) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 11 and has a mean target at 17.94. Now with the previous closing price of 13.46 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.3%. The 50 day MA is 13.88 while the 200 day moving average is 16.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,032m. Find out more information at: http://shop.nordstrom.com

Nordstrom, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals. As of May 5, 2020, the company operated operates 378 stores in 40 states, including 116 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 247 Nordstrom Rack stores; 3 Jeffrey boutiques; 2 clearance stores; 5 Trunk Club clubhouses; and 5 Nordstrom Local service hubs. Nordstrom was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

