Nordstrom – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.6% Upside

Nordstrom found using ticker (JWN) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 18.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.94 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.6%. The day 50 moving average is 15.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.22. The company has a market cap of $2,276m. Find out more information at: http://shop.nordstrom.com

Nordstrom, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals. As of May 5, 2020, the company operated operates 378 stores in 40 states, including 116 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 247 Nordstrom Rack stores; 3 Jeffrey boutiques; 2 clearance stores; 5 Trunk Club clubhouses; and 5 Nordstrom Local service hubs. Nordstrom was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

