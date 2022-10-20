Nordstrom – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.1% Upside

Nordstrom with ticker code (JWN) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 12 with a mean TP of 21.19. With the stocks previous close at 19.98 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.66 and the 200 day moving average is 22.97. The company has a market cap of $3,138m. Company Website: https://press.nordstrom.com

The potential market cap would be $3,328m based on the market concensus.

Nordstrom, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 94 Nordstrom stores and 240 Nordstrom Rack stores in the United States; 2 clearance stores; and 7 Nordstrom Local service hubs, as well as 6 Nordstrom stores and 7 Nordstrom Rack stores in Canada. Nordstrom was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.