Nordstrom – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.8% Upside

Nordstrom with ticker code (JWN) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 45 and 12 with a mean TP of 26.06. With the stocks previous close at 20.24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.7 and the 200 day moving average is 33. The market cap for the company is $3,255m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://press.nordstrom.com

Nordstrom, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques. As of March 02, 2021, it operated 358 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores, 249 Nordstrom Rack stores, 2 clearance stores, and 7 Nordstrom Local service hubs. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.