Nordstrom – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.6% Upside

Nordstrom found using ticker (JWN) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 48 and 12 and has a mean target at 34.35. With the stocks previous close at 26.72 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.6%. The 50 day MA is 27.81 and the 200 day moving average is 33.83. The company has a market cap of $4,320m. Visit the company website at: http://press.nordstrom.com
Nordstrom, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques. As of March 02, 2021, it operated 358 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores, 249 Nordstrom Rack stores, 2 clearance stores, and 7 Nordstrom Local service hubs. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.