Follow us on:

Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Nordstrom – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Nordstrom found using ticker (JWN) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 21.19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.4%. The 50 day MA is 20.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,952m. Company Website: https://press.nordstrom.com

The potential market cap would be $3,349m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Nordstrom, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 94 Nordstrom stores and 240 Nordstrom Rack stores in the United States; 2 clearance stores; and 7 Nordstrom Local service hubs, as well as 6 Nordstrom stores and 7 Nordstrom Rack stores in Canada. Nordstrom was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.