Nordstrom – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.4% Upside

Nordstrom found using ticker (JWN) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 21.19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.4%. The 50 day MA is 20.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,952m. Company Website: https://press.nordstrom.com

The potential market cap would be $3,349m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Nordstrom, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 94 Nordstrom stores and 240 Nordstrom Rack stores in the United States; 2 clearance stores; and 7 Nordstrom Local service hubs, as well as 6 Nordstrom stores and 7 Nordstrom Rack stores in Canada. Nordstrom was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.