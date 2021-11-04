Twitter
Nordstrom – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

Nordstrom with ticker code (JWN) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 33.88. Now with the previous closing price of 30.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.3%. The 50 day MA is 28.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 32.97. The company has a market cap of $5,108m. Company Website: http://press.nordstrom.com

Nordstrom, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques. As of March 02, 2021, it operated 358 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores, 249 Nordstrom Rack stores, 2 clearance stores, and 7 Nordstrom Local service hubs. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

