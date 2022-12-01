Nordstrom – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.9% Upside

Nordstrom found using ticker (JWN) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 21.13. Now with the previous closing price of 20.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.9%. The day 50 moving average is 19.65 and the 200 day MA is 22.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,349m. Find out more information at: https://press.nordstrom.com

The potential market cap would be $3,414m based on the market concensus.

Nordstrom, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 94 Nordstrom stores and 240 Nordstrom Rack stores in the United States; 2 clearance stores; and 7 Nordstrom Local service hubs, as well as 6 Nordstrom stores and 7 Nordstrom Rack stores in Canada. Nordstrom was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.