Nordstrom – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.5% Downside

Nordstrom found using ticker (JWN) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 31 and 12 with a mean TP of 25.93. Now with the previous closing price of 28.66 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -9.5%. The day 50 moving average is 24.03 and the 200 day MA is 27.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,501m. Find out more information at: https://press.nordstrom.com

The potential market cap would be $4,073m based on the market concensus.

Nordstrom, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 94 Nordstrom stores and 240 Nordstrom Rack stores in the United States; 2 clearance stores; and 7 Nordstrom Local service hubs, as well as 6 Nordstrom stores and 7 Nordstrom Rack stores in Canada. Nordstrom was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.