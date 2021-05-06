Nordstrom – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.6% Downside

Nordstrom found using ticker (JWN) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 35.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.2 this would indicate that there is a downside of -7.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 37.68 and the 200 day moving average is 31.49. The market cap for the company is $6,098m. Visit the company website at: http://press.nordstrom.com

Nordstrom, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques. As of March 02, 2021, it operated 358 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores, 249 Nordstrom Rack stores, 2 clearance stores, and 7 Nordstrom Local service hubs. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.