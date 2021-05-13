Nordstrom – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.1% Downside

Nordstrom found using ticker (JWN) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 48 and 11 and has a mean target at 35.29. Now with the previous closing price of 37.99 this indicates there is a potential downside of -7.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 37.33 and the 200 day moving average is 32.45. The market cap for the company is $5,686m. Find out more information at: http://press.nordstrom.com

Nordstrom, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques. As of March 02, 2021, it operated 358 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores, 249 Nordstrom Rack stores, 2 clearance stores, and 7 Nordstrom Local service hubs. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.