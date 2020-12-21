Nordstrom – Consensus Indicates Potential -26.8% Downside

Nordstrom with ticker code (JWN) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 11 with a mean TP of 23.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.47 this would imply there is a potential downside of -26.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.69 and the 200 day MA is 17.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,749m. Find out more information at: http://shop.nordstrom.com

Nordstrom, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals. As of May 5, 2020, the company operated operates 378 stores in 40 states, including 116 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 247 Nordstrom Rack stores; 3 Jeffrey boutiques; 2 clearance stores; 5 Trunk Club clubhouses; and 5 Nordstrom Local service hubs. Nordstrom was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.