Nordstrom – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.1% Downside

Broker Ratings

Nordstrom found using ticker (JWN) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 31.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.05 this would indicate that there is a downside of -13.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 35.42 and the 200 day moving average is 22.47. The company has a market cap of $5,680m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://shop.nordstrom.com

Nordstrom, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals. As of May 5, 2020, the company operated operates 378 stores in 40 states, including 116 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 247 Nordstrom Rack stores; 3 Jeffrey boutiques; 2 clearance stores; 5 Trunk Club clubhouses; and 5 Nordstrom Local service hubs. Nordstrom was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

