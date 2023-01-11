Nordstrom, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.4% Upside

Nordstrom, Inc. with ticker code (JWN) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 12 with a mean TP of 20.75. Now with the previous closing price of 16.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.4%. The 50 day MA is 18.75 and the 200 day moving average is 21.81. The market cap for the company is $2,733m. Company Website: https://press.nordstrom.com

The potential market cap would be $3,372m based on the market concensus.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 94 Nordstrom stores and 240 Nordstrom Rack stores in the United States; 2 clearance stores; and 7 Nordstrom Local service hubs, as well as 6 Nordstrom stores and 7 Nordstrom Rack stores in Canada. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.