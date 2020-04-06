Nordson Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 38.1% Upside

Nordson Corporation found using ticker (NDSN) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 200 and 145 with a mean TP of 176.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 127.9 this would imply there is a potential upside of 38.1%. The day 50 moving average is 136.17 and the 200 day moving average is 154.69. The market cap for the company is $7,373m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nordson.com

